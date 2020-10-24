Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Insider Purchases C$17,388.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$17,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,191 shares in the company, valued at C$229,235.02.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 19,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$62,267.59.

On Thursday, September 3rd, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,790.00.

On Monday, August 31st, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 6,900 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$22,304.94.

On Monday, August 17th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 26,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$77,842.74.

CVE:PTF opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

