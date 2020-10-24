Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Acquires 20,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) insider Neil Cathie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($10,571.43).

Neil Cathie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Neil Cathie purchased 36,997 shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,377.78 ($19,555.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.54.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.