MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MNSB opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

