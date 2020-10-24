Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases 20,500 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,032,708 shares in the company, valued at C$20,274,531.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Friday, October 16th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 127,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,459.25.

On Wednesday, October 14th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 98,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,676.40.

On Friday, October 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 22,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,609.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,618.00.

On Monday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 31,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,131.40.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.