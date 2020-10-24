Marc Johnson Purchases 533,684 Shares of ADM Endeavors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMQ) Stock

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMQ) CEO Marc Johnson bought 533,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,021.04.

Marc Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Marc Johnson bought 266,000 shares of ADM Endeavors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Marc Johnson purchased 75,585 shares of ADM Endeavors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMQ opened at $0.06 on Friday. ADM Endeavors, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.00.

