Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $13,844.60 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $13,844.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,700 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $2,652.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,886 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $4,588.74.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $2,034.72.

On Friday, October 9th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,770 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $7,727.40.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 350 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $546.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 605 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $943.80.

On Friday, October 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 212 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $330.72.

On Monday, September 28th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 555 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $854.70.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,895 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $3,013.05.

On Friday, September 25th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 706 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $1,080.18.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $1.53 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.