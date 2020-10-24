John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.32, for a total value of $18,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

