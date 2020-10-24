Insider Buying: BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Insider Buys $21,141.00 in Stock

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) insider Kevin L. Cronk bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $21,141.00.
NYSE DCF opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.79.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
