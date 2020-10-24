Insider Buying: BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Insider Buys $21,141.00 in Stock

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) insider Kevin L. Cronk bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $21,141.00.

NYSE DCF opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 861.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 157,130 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

