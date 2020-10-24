Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) Insider Buys A$15,000.00 in Stock

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Niall Cairns acquired 113,036 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,034.65 ($1,453.32).

On Thursday, September 17th, Niall Cairns acquired 365,400 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,750.20 ($3,393.00).

On Friday, September 11th, Niall Cairns acquired 1,000,000 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) Company Profile

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. The company offers superannuation research and consultancy services. Its research is integrated into proprietary software tools that help industry professionals to compare products and financial planners to advise their clients on superannuation matters.

