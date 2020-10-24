Patrick J. Zenner Acquires 335 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WST stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $303.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.