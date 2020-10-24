Robert Luciano Acquires 10,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$19,630.00 ($14,021.43).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Robert Luciano bought 2,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$3,900.00 ($2,785.71).

On Monday, October 12th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$19,360.00 ($13,828.57).

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,010.00 ($13,578.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

