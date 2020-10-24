Michael J. Ancius Buys 550 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $24,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Ancius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael J. Ancius acquired 550 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.83 per share, with a total value of $24,656.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

