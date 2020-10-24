TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 600,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 587,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

