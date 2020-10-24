TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 600,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 587,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock
Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Joseph Klein III Sells 2,889 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Grupo Bimbo Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Grupo Bimbo Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
PRA Group versus Lion Head to Head Analysis
PRA Group versus Lion Head to Head Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report