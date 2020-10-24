Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of STLD opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

