Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Social Reality will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Latest News

Tourmaline Oil Price Target Raised to $30.00
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Fluidigm Co.
Edison International Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Contrasting Hancock Whitney and The Competition
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
