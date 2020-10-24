Head-To-Head Contrast: Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) versus Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and Casper Sleep’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle $21.98 million 0.60 -$8.60 million N/A N/A Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.68 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.84

Nova LifeStyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casper Sleep.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nova LifeStyle and Casper Sleep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Casper Sleep has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Nova LifeStyle.

Profitability

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle -69.81% -9.35% -8.64% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Nova LifeStyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company distributes its products through internet sales, online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. It offers its products under the Diamond Sofa and Bright Swallow brands. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

