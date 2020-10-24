SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic primarily induced a share price depreciation of 42.5% in SkyWest since February. Weakness related to air travel is affecting the company’s bottom line and passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers). Notably, the load factor deteriorated 4950 basis points to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due to shrinkage in air-travel demand, thanks to the prevalent pandemic. In fact, first-half 2020 revenues plunged 26.4% due to dwindling air-travel demand. We expect the company's third-quarter 2020 performance to have been hurt by low revenues as well. However, SkyWest’s liquidity position is impressive. Federal funding under the CARES Act further enhanced its cash position.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

SKYW stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

