Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

