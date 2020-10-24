Paya (PAYA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 155 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Paya to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 61.56 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 5.06

Paya’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paya and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya Competitors 78 156 124 4 2.15

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Paya’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

