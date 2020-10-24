$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $11.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the lowest is $11.35 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $46.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.45 billion to $47.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.11 billion to $50.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $229.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

