$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $11.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the lowest is $11.35 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $46.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.45 billion to $47.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.11 billion to $50.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $229.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TG Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
TG Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub
Steel Dynamics Price Target Raised to $35.00
Steel Dynamics Price Target Raised to $35.00
Social Reality Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Social Reality Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Head-To-Head Contrast: Nova LifeStyle versus Casper Sleep
Head-To-Head Contrast: Nova LifeStyle versus Casper Sleep
Critical Contrast: Unique Fabricating & Its Peers
Critical Contrast: Unique Fabricating & Its Peers
SkyWest Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SkyWest Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report