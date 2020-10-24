Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average is $315.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

