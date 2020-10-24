Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

