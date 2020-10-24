DA Davidson Weighs in on WD-40’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $235.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $239.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.
NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
NEXT Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Sartorius Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock
Michael Mente Sells 8,491 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report