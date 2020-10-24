DA Davidson Weighs in on WD-40’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $235.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $239.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

