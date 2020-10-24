Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after buying an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.