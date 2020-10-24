Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,459 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.