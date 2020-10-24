Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.