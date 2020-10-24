Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 332 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 in the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.62. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

