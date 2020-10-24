Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 30,510 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.36. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

