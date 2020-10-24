Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 22,121 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

