Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,037,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

