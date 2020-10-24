Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.
In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.