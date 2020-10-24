Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.