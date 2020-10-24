Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

