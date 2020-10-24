Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after buying an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

