Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 58,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.29% of Akero Therapeutics worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.54. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

