Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.38% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

