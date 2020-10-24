ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABMD shares. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $281.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

