Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 46.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $413,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

