Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Commscope as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

