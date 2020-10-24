Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,512 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

