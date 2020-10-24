Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,453 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15,007.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.06.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $255.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $267.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.