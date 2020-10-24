$201.39 Million in Sales Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $201.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.00 million and the lowest is $190.93 million. ABIOMED reported sales of $204.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year sales of $832.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.70 million to $858.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $992.69 million, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

ABMD opened at $281.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.50. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

