Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $491,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,757.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.12 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

