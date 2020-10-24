Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,429 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Robert Half International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

