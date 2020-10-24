Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,513,000 after acquiring an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after acquiring an additional 287,209 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.