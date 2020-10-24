$47.09 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $47.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.96 million and the lowest is $46.46 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $57.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $233.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.84 million to $259.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $322.45 million, with estimates ranging from $264.48 million to $393.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $4.68 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

