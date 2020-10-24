Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.58. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 19,784 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the third quarter worth $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the third quarter worth $130,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 178.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

