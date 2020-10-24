China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of China Railway Construction Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $6.98. China Railway Construction shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Railway Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

