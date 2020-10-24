Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.74. Leatt shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 4,091 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

