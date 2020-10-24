The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.53. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 132,342 shares.

HOKCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

