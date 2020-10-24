Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.11

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and traded as high as $37.60. Naspers shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 74,789 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms.

